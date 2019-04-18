PLYMOUTH — ‘Battle of the Racquets,’ the Waterville Valley charity event for Pemi-Baker Community Health Hospice and Palliative Care program, raised funds for local families and caregivers. This year’s competitions took place on tennis courts at White Mountain Athletic Club and Pickleball courts at the Waterville Valley Recreation Department. Event organizers are grateful to the players, volunteers, fans and donors from Waterville Valley and the surrounding community. As in past years, costumes added to the fun with pirates, flamingos, pink divas and flappers showing their talents on the court.
The men came out on top on the tennis court, while the women won the overall money raised. Tony and Diane DiNardo scored highest in Pickleball, and Ann Marie Brayton and Priscilla Fay held the highest tennis score. Master of ceremonies Tom Gross kept the laughs and bids coming at the after party celebration at the Coyote Grill. Custom tennis and Pickleball medals were designed and provided by Sol Seigel of Seigel Web Development and Consulting.
Corporate sponsors included Insurance 24, Roper Real Estate, Waterville Valley Realty and Speare Memorial Hospital. Event organizers are also grateful to Al Plante, Molly’s Place, Fran & Marion Hauck, Richard & Ellie Scherr, Ed Roake, Angie Van Sickle, Marty Humphrey, and all the participants and volunteers who gave their time to the event.
Pemi-Baker Community Health will also be raising funds on New Hampshire Gives Day, June 11-12. This 24 hours of giving is a statewide event organized by the New Hampshire Center of Nonprofits. Visit www.pbhha.org for more information. Pemi-Baker’s Annual Auction and Brunch will be held Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.