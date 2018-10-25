MEREDITH — The League of New Hampshire Craftsmen Meredith Fine Craft Gallery will offer a two-day Lidded Basket Weaving workshop with League-juried artist Ray Lagasse on Saturday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
In this workshop, participants will choose one lidded basket design to make using reed and hardwood. Lagasse will guide the group through the process of constructing a functional handmade basket from start to finish. All tools and materials needed to make the chosen basket will be supplied by the instructor. This class is open to all skill levels; no prior basket making experience is needed.
For this class, participants have a choice of basket designs, including a lidded knitting basket, a lidded creel basket, a lidded double pie basket, or a lidded picnic basket.
Full descriptions, dimensions, and pictures of baskets are available by visiting www.meredith.nhcrafts.org/basketry, and at the gallery.
Tuition varies based on the basket chosen, $155 for some and $165 for others, and there are no additional materials fees. Students are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and beverage during both days of this seven-hour workshop.
Space is limited to six students, and pre-registration is required.
To register for this workshop, call 603-279-7920, or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more information, visit www.meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes and the Facebook page www.facebook.com/nhcraft.
