LACONIA — Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is offering a workshop on making baskets using materials from the garden, field and forest on Saturday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Have you got lots of pruning and cutbacks from your garden headed for the burn pile? Are you finding lots of pretty bark in the woods? Why not turn it into a natural basket? It's a wonderful way to stimulate creative juices while making a a one-of-a-kind gift for someone. You don’t need special skills or materials, just an imagination and a sense of fun.
The fee is $35 for non-members and $30 for members. To register or for more information, visit prescottfarm.org or call 603-366-5695.
