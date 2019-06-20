MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Heritage Commission has been awarded a Historic Barn Assessment Grant from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance to assess the barn at the French-Taylor House in Moultonborough Village. Grants are offered on a competitive basis to barn owners involved in saving or re-using historic barns, and also to nonprofit or community-owned barns. This grant is sponsored by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance in conjunction with the Division of Historical Resources, and the New Hampshire Historic Agricultural Structures Advisory Committee.
Barn grants provide funds for a restoration expert to assess the structure’s immediate needs, offer cost estimates for repair, and assist in outlining a preservation plan for the barn. Consultant Ian Blackman of Ian Blackman LLC, Preservation & Restoration conducted a site visit to the Taylor House on May 28, and will prepare a report of his findings and recommendations for the barn. Blackman’s recent area restoration projects include barns at Prescott Farm in Laconia, the New Hampshire Farm Museum in Milton, and Rockledge Farm on Dana Hill Road in New Hampton. In conjunction with Master Stone Mason Kevin Fife of Twin Elms Landscape LLC, Blackman also led a series of barn preservation workshops at each location.
