WEIRS BEACH — Once again this year the Lakes Region Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus will be appearing at the Winnipesaukee Marketplace at Weirs Beach starting on Wednesday, July 11 and continuing each Wednesday through August 8. Showtime is 7:45 p.m., weather permitting.
Appearing with the chorus will be local chapter quartets and special guest quartets and choruses from New Hampshire. The 75 minute shows are provided through the generosity of the Winnipesaukee Marketplace and the Robert Ames family. Performances are open to the public and free of charge.
The confirmed lineup includes:
July 11 - On Air Quartet
July 18 - Seacoast Men of Harmony Chorus/quartets
July 25 - Concord Coachmen Chorus/quartets
Aug. 1 - Nashua Granite Statesmen chorus/quartets
Aug. 8 - Sweet and Sour Quartet
Area residents and visitors are invited to come on out and cool off with an ice cream treat and some a cappella harmony, sung in the Barbershop style.
