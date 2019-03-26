LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire supports the efforts of the recently established Gilda’s Club New Hampshire with an initial donation of $10,000. Gilda's Club provides a place for anyone whose life is touched by cancer to gather, share wisdom, and find comfort and strength.
“Bank of New Hampshire strives to make a difference in the community,” stated Paul Falvey, president and chief executive officer for Bank of New Hampshire. “The effort being made by Gilda’s Board of Directors and volunteers is fueled by passion. We look forward to the club house and the impact that it will have for so many here in Central New Hampshire.”
A Gilda’s Club in New Hampshire will create a welcoming community and a place to go for free support for everyone living with cancer along with their families and friends. An essential complement to medical care, their innovative program will provide networking and support groups, workshops, education and social activities.
“The generous support from Bank of New Hampshire is getting this project off to a very exciting start,” said Pat Anderson, president for Gilda’s Club New Hampshire. “I have seen the bank do a lot of good in our community. We will work hard to show that their confidence in us is well deserved.”
For more information about Gilda’s Club New Hampshire, visit www.gildasclubnh.org.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.