LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire, once again, will be the naming sponsor of the Palace Theatre’s Children’s Summer Series. This series will run from July to August and features seven different productions performed by professional actors and designed specifically for young children and their families.

The Palace Theatre is the busiest full-time theatre in the state of New Hampshire, making it a strong economic engine for the local community. It is a nonprofit performing arts center that hosts its own professional company, youth and teen programs, as well as presenting acts. The Palace Theatre is fully committed to strengthening access to theatre for youth in the Manchester area and beyond. Palace Youth Theatre provides an avenue for young children and young adults to perform and grow as individuals within the Palace Theatre Community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.