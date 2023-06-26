LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire, once again, will be the naming sponsor of the Palace Theatre’s Children’s Summer Series. This series will run from July to August and features seven different productions performed by professional actors and designed specifically for young children and their families.
The Palace Theatre is the busiest full-time theatre in the state of New Hampshire, making it a strong economic engine for the local community. It is a nonprofit performing arts center that hosts its own professional company, youth and teen programs, as well as presenting acts. The Palace Theatre is fully committed to strengthening access to theatre for youth in the Manchester area and beyond. Palace Youth Theatre provides an avenue for young children and young adults to perform and grow as individuals within the Palace Theatre Community.
“The incredible shows we produce as part of our annual Children’s Summer Series provide members of our community with an affordable entertainment option during the summer months,” said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of Palace Theatres. “We are grateful to Bank of New Hampshire for their continued support of this important program and look forward to welcoming children and their families to our beautiful theatre.”
Bank of New Hampshire is excited about this partnership as it aspires to remain an independent mutual financial institution, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service, while assisting our employees, customers and communities to build brighter futures.
For information about any Palace performance, including the Performing Arts Series, Palace Youth and Teen Theatre, Presenting Show Series or other events, contact the box office at 603-668-5588 or visit palacetheatre.org.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit BNH.Bank
