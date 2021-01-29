TILTON — In communities across the country, Bank of America has been working with local partners to provide resources to vulnerable and underserved communities hardest hit by the coronavirus. In New Hampshire, which is experiencing a significant increase in the number of coronavirus cases, Bank of America partnered with Easter Seals to provide the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton with personal protective equipment, specifically 50,000 disposable medical masks, 50 cases of hand sanitizer and 26,000 gloves.
The New Hampshire Veterans Home has been especially impacted by the coronavirus: In November 2020, an outbreak at the home infected 100 staff and 90 residents, resulting in 37 resident deaths.
“The health and safety of our employees, clients and communities remain our top priority during this health and humanitarian crisis,” said Jim Foster, New Hampshire market manager for Bank of America. “We are committed to supporting frontline workers in care facilities in our state and beyond, as well as the patients they serve, especially those who have served in the military.”
This donation is part of a nationwide effort by Bank of America to immediately distribute nearly four million PPE masks to communities disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus, including communities of color, and is connected to its $1 billion, four-year commitment of additional support to help local communities address economic and racial inequality accelerated by a global pandemic.
This recent round of PPE donations is in addition to the four million masks the company donated in 2020 in cities across the country. In New Hampshire, Bank of America partnered with the United Way of Greater Nashua to provide 51,000 masks for distribution to those served by the nonprofit.
For more information on the bank’s support of employees, clients and communities during this time, see the latest updates here.
