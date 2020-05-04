CONCORD — In response to the statewide impact of the novel coronavirus, Bank of New Hampshire gave the New Hampshire Food Bank a $10,000 donation. Funds will be used to provide 20,000 meals to the men, women and children in New Hampshire who are food insecure during this difficult time.
“We understand the impact and challenges that COVID-19 has placed on our community," said Michael J. Seymour, vice president, customer experience and marketing officer. “We embrace our responsibility to be a leading corporate citizen. By supporting organizations like the New Hampshire Food Bank, we can help strengthen our communities and enhance the lives of our neighbors in impactful ways.”
For more information about the food bank, visit nhfoodbank.org.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912 or visit BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.