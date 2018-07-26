GILFORD — Babies, infants, toddlers, and children will have the opportunity to share in the calming, enlightening, and physically enriching experience of yoga with Ann Biese at the Gilford Public Library and the Gilford Beach on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Baby Yoga will be offered at the Gilford Public Library taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Yoga at the Gilford Beach for kids in grades K-4 will be offered from noon to 1 p.m.
Biese is a trained and certified teacher, yoga instructor, and author from Newburyport, Massachusetts. Her children’s book ‘Worry Bee’ is a favorite for children who experience anxiety, as well as their parents. Her combined experience as a classroom teacher and yoga instructor work together to make her children’s yoga sessions fun and engaging for families.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
For more information, email library@gilfordlibrary.org, call 603-524-6042, or text 603-367-0264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.