Oil artist Craig Pursley paints in his gallery in Bath while sitting in an old, comfortable buggy without wheels that he obtained at an auction in 2002 and modified with the addition of a built in easel. He will speak about his over 60 years in art on July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Lakes Region Art Association's gallery in the Tanger Outlets in Tilton. The presentation is free and open to the public. (Courtesy photo)