TILTON — On Monday, July 16, award-winning artist Craig Pursley of Bath will speak to the Lakes Region Art Association at their meeting at 7 p.m. at the Association's gallery at the Tanger Outlets in Tilton.
Pursley has won several awards for his oils at various art shows around the country, including the Scottsdale Artist Show in Arizona and the Oil Painters of America 2018 National Salon Show in Ohio. He will display of number of his award-winning paintings as part of his presentation. He was recently chosen by New Hampshire Magazine as “Best White Mountain Artist” and has two portraits on permanent display in the State House in Concord.
He will talk about his over 60 years in art, beginning with drawing when he was three, to doing an 8-by-24-foot mural in high school, to the frustration of being a realist in college art classes in the 70s. Pursley will discuss his good fortune in having parents who supported his artistic ambitions, even though they knew nothing about art, as well as in having excellent mentors and in having made some lucky connections.
Pursley and his wife moved to Bath in 2002 after visiting the state to see the fall foliage and falling in love with the area. They opened their American Heritage Gallery of Art there, which also serves as his art studio. His artwork is also displayed in several other galleries and in collections all over the U.S. and in several other countries, including a mural in the Reagan Presidential Library and a small painting in the Baseball Hall of Fame permanent collection.
The presentation is free and open to the public.
