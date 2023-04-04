LACONIA — WinnAero, the nonprofit STEM education group based at the Laconia Airport will host its first Aerospace Career Fair for students and their parents. The Fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 at the Sky Bright Aviation Hangar at the Laconia Airport. Admission is free. Student groups from nine high and middle schools plan to attend between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. From 1 to to 3 p.m., the general public is cordially invited.
Attendees will have the chance to explore the numerous aviation/aerospace career job opportunities available in New Hampshire and the Lakes Region. Dan Caron, WinnAero’s education director, coordinated the fair and extends thanks to the sponsors who made the fair possible for area students with generous donations. They include The Boyd Corporation, CHI Aerospace, the Civil Air Patrol, Emerson Aviation, NH Ball Bearings, PlaneSense, Quantic TRM, SkyBright Aviation, STS Aero, Comstock Industries, East/West Aeronautical, SPX Aids to Navigation-AvLite and Rogue Space Systems.
Caron pointed out that NH and the Lakes Region are not well known for their aviation and aerospace industry, but there are numerous companies here providing critical contracted services to major aircraft manufacturers, space operators and governmental agencies such as the US Space Force and NASA. “Our partnership with Rogue Space Systems of Laconia is a prime example” said Caron. Adding that Rogue recently competed for, and was awarded, several millions of dollars in contracts by the federal government. Among the companies planning exhibits at the fair are ATS Precision Machining, SPX Aids to Navigation-AvLite Systems, the Boyd Corporation, CHI Aerospace, Comstock Industries, Emerson Aviation, NH Ball Bearings, Plane Sense, Pratt & Whitney, East/West Aeronautical, Goulian Aviation, Quantic TRM, Prostar Aviation, Rogue Space Systems, SkyBright Aviation, and STS Aero.
Other agencies expected to exhibit are Plymouth State University’s Meteorology Department, U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, FAA, NHDOT, NHANG, NHADEC, and New Hampshire State Police. Also attending will be representatives from WinnAero’s ACE Academies, the Air & Space Forces Association, the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, the Civil Air Patrol, the McAuliffe-Shepherd Discovery Center and Winnipesaukee Rocketry.
Caron has also invited several agencies to have static aircraft on display including a National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, a Plane Sense PC12, a CAP Cessna 182, and aircraft from Goulian Aviation and the New Hampshire State Police. The FAA will have a drone tent demo while SkyBright Aviation will have its full-motion Redbird simulator available. Any schools, exhibitors and sponsors who would like to participate, may contact Caron at dan.caron.winnaero.org.
