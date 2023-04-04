LACONIA — WinnAero, the nonprofit STEM education group based at the Laconia Airport will host its first Aerospace Career Fair for students and their parents. The Fair is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 at the Sky Bright Aviation Hangar at the Laconia Airport. Admission is free. Student groups from nine high and middle schools plan to attend between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. From 1 to to 3 p.m., the general public is cordially invited.

Attendees will have the chance to explore the numerous aviation/aerospace career job opportunities available in New Hampshire and the Lakes Region. Dan Caron, WinnAero’s education director, coordinated the fair and extends thanks to the sponsors who made the fair possible for area students with generous donations. They include The Boyd Corporation, CHI Aerospace, the Civil Air Patrol, Emerson Aviation, NH Ball Bearings, PlaneSense, Quantic TRM, SkyBright Aviation, STS Aero, Comstock Industries, East/West Aeronautical, SPX Aids to Navigation-AvLite and Rogue Space Systems.

