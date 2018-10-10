WOLFEBORO — Christmas is only 11 weeks away, and it is time to think about gifts, decorations and parties. Start preparing early by attending the Second Annual Autumn Fair on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Wolfeboro Historical Society, the fair will be held in the Wolfeboro Town Hall in the Great Room, and the building is handicap accessible with an elevator in the back entrance.
There are over a dozen craftspeople and artists participating, with items such as miniatures, vintage art and jewelry, handcrafted greeting cards, stained glass, gemstone jewelry and mittens, glass ornaments, African fabric accessories, pottery, knit accessories, woodworks, art and collectibles, and doll and children's clothing with accessories.
The Wolfeboro Historical Society will have information about the history of Wolfeboro and how to become a volunteer or member.
