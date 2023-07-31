LACONIA — Get jazzed at the Library. Clandestine Jazz Collective will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. The Clandestine Jazz Collective is comprised of jazz musicians from different parts of New Hampshire. The group specializes in jazz standards from the latter half of the 20th century. All are welcome to attend this free program; no sign up is required.

Author Charles J. Doane will present his latest book, "The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald," on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., in the library’s auditorium. Charles J. Doane, an accomplished bluewater sailor, and longtime sailing journalist, tracks Thomas and his father, Peter, across thousands of ocean miles through in-depth research, and first-hand experience of the tropical anchorages and passage routes they frequented. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing after the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.