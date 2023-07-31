LACONIA — Get jazzed at the Library. Clandestine Jazz Collective will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. The Clandestine Jazz Collective is comprised of jazz musicians from different parts of New Hampshire. The group specializes in jazz standards from the latter half of the 20th century. All are welcome to attend this free program; no sign up is required.
Author Charles J. Doane will present his latest book, "The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald," on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., in the library’s auditorium. Charles J. Doane, an accomplished bluewater sailor, and longtime sailing journalist, tracks Thomas and his father, Peter, across thousands of ocean miles through in-depth research, and first-hand experience of the tropical anchorages and passage routes they frequented. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing after the event.
The Family History Research Workshop will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m., to learn about DNA for genealogists and, finally, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., to wrap-up while focusing on getting beyond the basics of genealogical research. Sign up is required for this program.
The library offers two monthly book groups and new participants are always welcome. The Evening Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Ancestor Trouble," by Maud Newton. The Mystery Book Group will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m., to discuss "The Paris Apartment," by Lucy Foley. Sign up is required, copies of the books are available at the library.
Let’s Create! will offer adults two sessions to get creative on Thursday, Aug. 17. This month, participants will be playing with watercolors to create watercolor feathers using an exercise from Kateri Ewing's book, "Watercolor is for Everyone." No experience is required. This program is for adults only and will be held in the library's auditorium. Sign up is required, choose from the afternoon session at 1 p.m. or the evening session at 5 p.m. To sign up, call 603-524-4774 or email info@laconialibrary.org to register.
The Stitch Craft group will continue to meet biweekly on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Thursday, Aug. 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your current project to this informal meet-up.
Drop-in Tech Help is available Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m., for one-on-one guidance. Drop in and have your basic computer or electronic device questions answered by a tech-savvy librarian.
Don’t forget to hand in your adult summer reading log before the prize drawing on Saturday, Aug. 25. Participants will be entered to win one of two $100 gift certificates for a session with a professional genealogist.
