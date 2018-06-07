MEREDITH — Author and humorist Tim Caverly will present “So You Think You Know Maine” in the Bistro at the Meredith Bay Colony Club, 21 Upper Mile Point Drive, on Monday, June 11, at 3 p.m. He will also sign copies of his latest book “The Ranger and the Reporter.” The event is free and open to the public. Please call 603-279 1500 for reservations.
