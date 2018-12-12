MEREDITH — On Thursday, Dec. 13, the Meredith Public Library will host author Amy Stewart via Skype. This event will be taking place at 3 p.m., and is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served, courtesy of Friends of the Meredith Library.
Stewart is the New York Times best-selling author of ten books, including 'Girl Waits with Gun,' and the rest of the Kopp Sisters series, which are based on the true story of one of America’s first female deputy sheriffs and her two sisters. She has also written several nonfiction works including 'The Drunken Botanist,' 'Wicked Plants,' and 'Flower Confidential.'
The event is taking place at the Meredith Community Center due to library construction. Call 603-279-4303 for more information.
