MEREDITH — Author M.J. Pettengill, who wrote 'Etched in Granite' and 'The Angels’ Lament,' will visit the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St., on Thursday, July 25, at noon. Pettengill will discuss her series, and the third book coming soon. 'Etched in Granite' is an historical fiction book based on Pettengill’s research into gravestones at the Caroll Country Poor Farm, with a fictionalized account of those living there. 'The Angels’ Lament' focuses on the life of the sister of a Poor Farm resident, working at the mills in Fall River. Pettengill will also be signing copies of her books. Attendees are invited to bring lunch, and dessert and beverages will be served.
