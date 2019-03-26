MEREDITH — New Hampshire author Kathy Brodsky will address a group of educators from across the state on Friday, March 29, exploring how her books can be used in the classroom and discussing how her books pertain to the teachers as well.
Brodsky is a featured speaker at the 2019 spring conference of the New Hampshire chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization dedicated to the professional and personal growth of female educators and excellence in education. The spring conference will focus on using mindfulness in the classroom to improve the educational experience for students.
Brodsky, a licensed clinical social worker for more than 40 years and the author of 12 children's books, will share information about her books at the conference. From environmental conservation and recycling to self-confidence, fitting in and making new friends, Brodsky's books tap into universal themes and emotions that kids and adults of all ages can relate to.
Because of her psychotherapy background, all of Brodsky's picture books contain life-skills discussion questions that promote further dialogue for young readers.
The spring conference will be held Friday, March 29 through Saturday, March 30 at the Inn at Mills Falls. Brodsky will speak on Friday at 2:15 p.m.
About Kathy Brodsky
Brodsky is a local writer and poet. She has published 13 books, 12 of which are children's books, and one that is a collection of 65 poems reflecting her observations and insights about life. She has talked about her writing and presented her books to many different schools, and to audiences of all ages. In addition, she was the writer-in-residence at the Pierce School in Bennington, New Hampshire and at the Harold Martin School in Hopkinton, New Hampshire.
To learn more about Brodsky and her books, visit www.kathybrodsky.com.
