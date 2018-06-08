GILFORD — Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy will perform at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Saturday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. He has been touring the world in support of his critically-acclaimed sophomore album "Nation of Two," selling out nearly every city of his tour.
"Nation of Two" is the follow up to Joy’s critically acclaimed breakthrough debut album "Dream Your Life Away," which features the multi-platinum blockbuster hit “Riptide” and Platinum certified “Mess Is Mine.” The Australian troubadour who once lived a simpler life in Melbourne, doing yardwork and majoring in law at university, has had an incredible journey over the past four years since his 2014 monster hit, selling over two million albums worldwide. In 2015, he was the most played artist at Alternative Radio.
Joy has graced the cover of Rolling Stone Australia, and currently has a massive spread in GQ magazine.
For tickets or more information, call 603-293-4700.
