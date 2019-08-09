LACONIA — The Laconia Human Relations Committee in cooperation with the Laconia Public Library offers two film selections for the August International Film Series, 'Ocean Heaven' and 'Cave of the Yellow Dog.'
The series is shown publicly September-June at the Laconia Public Library, and made available each month at the library. For the months of July and August, the films are only available at the library.
'Ocean Heaven' follows a father, Sam Wong, who is terminally ill. A single parent, he struggles to look after his 21-year-old autistic son Dafu. Sam must search for a home for his son before he passes away. The 2010 film is from Hong Kong.
'Cave of the Yellow Dog,' a family film, is a 2005 Mongolian and German production based on a legend and set in the current life of Mongolia. When Nansal returns from boarding school to the yurt she lives in with her family, she finds them worried about wolves killing the family’s livestock. Nansal finds a black and white dog in a cave, brings him home and names him Zochor (Spot).
For more information about the Laconia Human Relations Committee, contact Len Campbell at Lsoup03@gmail.com.
