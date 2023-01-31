MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre and Inter-Lakes Children’s Theatre will hold local auditions for the season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Inter-Lakes auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants may come anytime in the day and need only stay for their own audition turn.

Prepare a song to sing. An accompanist will be provided, bring sheet music for your song. You can find sheet music for many songs online and print it. If you do not have sheet music, you may sing acapella or sing along with a recording. A script to read will also be provided, unless you have a prepared monologue. You can call with questions, or email Nancy Barry at interlakestheatre@gmail.com. (Email is easiest) If you dance, you may prepare a sample of a dance.

