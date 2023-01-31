MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Summer Theatre and Inter-Lakes Children’s Theatre will hold local auditions for the season on Sunday, Feb. 19, at the Inter-Lakes auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants may come anytime in the day and need only stay for their own audition turn.
Prepare a song to sing. An accompanist will be provided, bring sheet music for your song. You can find sheet music for many songs online and print it. If you do not have sheet music, you may sing acapella or sing along with a recording. A script to read will also be provided, unless you have a prepared monologue. You can call with questions, or email Nancy Barry at interlakestheatre@gmail.com. (Email is easiest) If you dance, you may prepare a sample of a dance.
Though this audition call is mostly to see local talent, professionals who would like to come to this call are welcomed.
The children’s theater shows are “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” on July 8, 9; “Matilda, Jr.” on July 22, 23; and “Disney’s Newsies, Jr.” on Aug. 5, 6.
Each of the children’s shows rehearses for two weeks prior to performances from Tuesday through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is no charge for participating, and all kids between 9 and 18 are welcome and will be cast. You may participate in one, two or three of the shows. These auditions are for pre-screening and further auditions will result in specific role assignments.
The main stage professional shows will also cast some roles from the community.
“Fiddler on the Roof” — Full commitment is from June 26 through July 16. To be cast are adult men, women and children (families welcome). Some speaking/singing roles may be assigned from the ensemble. Especially seeking two younger girls to play Teyve’s smallest daughters.
“Kinky Boots” — Full commitment from July 6 through July 30. Seeking two young boys, one white and one black, both of whom sing, to play young Charlie and young Simon/Lola.
“South Pacific” — Full commitment is July 20 through Aug. 13. Two “mature” men are needed to play Captain Brackett and Commander William Harbison. Also seeking a young Asian (AAPI) boy with an unchanged singing voice to play Jerome.
“Footloose” — Full commitment Aug. 3 through Aug. 20. Seeking adults to play churchgoers, and cover other adult roles as well-Lulu and Wes, Coach and Mrs. Dunbar, Principal Clark.
Inter-Lakes auditorium is located at 1 Laker Lane.
