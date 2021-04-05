NEWFOUND — The Newfound Regional High School Drama Department is proud to announce their spring production Old & NEWfound: Celebrating Four Decades of Musicals. The performance will be held outside the high school auditorium on May 22 (rain date May 23) and consist of solos, duets/trios, and ensemble numbers curated from their long history of community musicals, which began with 1982's Oliver.
Drama Department director Stephanie Wiencek was inspired to produce a retrospective while looking back through her collection of programs from the last 39 years. The department will invite past cast members to reprise their most memorable roles, as well as see some old favorites revived by the newest generation of Newfound performers.
Auditions will be held the week of April 12. Details and an audition signup will be available at sites.sau4.org/drama Whether you're new to musical theatre or an old hand, you may sign-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.