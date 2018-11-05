MEREDITH — The Winni Players Community Theatre will hold auditions for Thornton Wilder’s comedy, 'The Skin of Our Teeth,' which will run as the first production of the 2019 season at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse. Wilder’s play revolves around George Antrobus, his wife, two children, and their maid, fighting to survive an ice age, a flood, and a war, all by the skin of their teeth.
Auditions are scheduled for Nov. 11-12, at 6 p.m. It is not necessary to attend both days of the audition; however, those wishing to participate should be available for all performances, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, through Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.
A full rehearsal and performance schedule is available by visiting www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.