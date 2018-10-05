WOLFEBORO — The Village Players Theater will hold auditions for "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" on Sunday and Monday, Oct. 21 and 22.
Barbara Robinson’s "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is a comedy based around a traditional church telling the Christmas story in a Sunday school production, and the five wild Herdman children who are drawn to church for a simple reason: free snacks.
Auditions start Sunday, Oct. 21. Children in grades one through eight will audition between 3 and 4 p.m., and adults will audition from 4 to 5 p.m. Auditions on Monday, Oct. 22 will be similarly divided: children in grades one through eight between 6 and 7 p.m., and adults between 7 and 8 p.m. Those auditioning are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to complete paperwork.
“There are roles for children as young as first grade and for adults of any age,” says director Kathleen Hill, a longtime educator and director. Families can get involved onstage or on crew.
With a G-rated script and a child-friendly rehearsal schedule, this production is suited for families interested in trying theater together.
Rehearsals will be held on Sunday, Monday and Thursday evenings, 6-9 p.m., for performances the weekend of Dec. 15-17. Children will not be scheduled to attend the later evening rehearsals until performance week. Parents of children cast in the production are asked to sign permission for participation, and commit to help during at least one performance and three rehearsals.
The Village Players Theater is located at 51 Glendon St. To learn more, visit www.village-players.com.
