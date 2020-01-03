LACONIA — Laconia's oldest theater company, Streetcar, just announced their spring musical, "The Wizard of Oz", with auditions taking place on Sunday, Jan. 5 and Monday, Jan. 6. Streetcar has partnered with the Belknap Mill so that auditions and future rehearsals will be held at the Mill. Sunday’s auditions are divided into 2 groups – children ages 6 to 12 are to audition between 2 and 4 pm and adults ages 13 and older will audition starting at 6 p.m.
Based Frank Baum's timeless novel, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, the film adaption, "The Wizard of Oz", celebrated its 80th birthday in 2019. Becky Guyer, a founder of the Streetcar Company 48 years ago, will be directing this production, Karen Jordan of Laconia is handling the music, and Erin Lovett-Sherman is choreographer. Doreen Shepard & Becky Fredette will be stage managers and the job of producer belongs to Raelyn Cottrell.
“We are thrilled to be bringing this great musical back to our Laconia roots and to be partnering with the Belknap Mill for rehearsals” says Guyer. This production is to be staged at Laconia High School on April 3, 4 and 5.
Anyone auditioning should be prepared to sing a short song, learn a few dance steps, do some character reading, and be prepared for improvs.
“In addition to the 'famous 4' characters of Dorothy, Lion, Tinman & Scarecrow, we need a large ensemble of all ages to play “Ozians”, they live in the Emerald City of course, Munchkins, crows in the cornfields, red poppy flowers, flying monkeys, Winkies, Glinda the good witch and the bad witch.”
Feel free to check out Streetcar Company’s Facebook page and if you have any questions or email the company at streetcar.company@gmail.com
