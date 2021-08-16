LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, a program of the Belknap Mill and the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre, is announcing auditions for Thornton Wilder’s "Our Town" as the next show in its 2021 Colonial Series, sponsored by RE/MAX Bayside and Taylor Community. Powerhouse producer Bryan Halperin will direct the NH classic, which he previously directed in 2006 for the Winni Players. Our Town will run November 19-21.
“Our Town is one of my favorite plays because it’s always timely and always an honest examination of the human experience. It’s beautiful, funny, sad, sweet, romantic and hopeful. It’s a play that evolves to the viewer as the viewer evolves. As I’m 15 years older than the last time I directed it, I look at it with different eyes and relate to different things. This is why the play is a classic and stands the test of time,” says Halperin.
Auditions will be Sunday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Aug. 30 beginning at 6:30 p.m. for adults and teens 16 and older. Auditioners need only attend one of the nights, but should plan to arrive by 6:30 and bring a mask. There are roles for kids as well, and auditions for ages 10-15 will be Sunday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. Auditions will be held at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia.
Callbacks, if necessary, will be Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the Colonial. All the information on how to prepare and sign up for auditions can be found a https://www.belknapmill.org/powerhouse-auditions. Anyone who would like to be considered but can’t make the auditions can submit a video via the audition form on the website.
"Our Town" is an opportunity for actors of all ages and levels of experience to get involved in an exciting community theatre event. “What’s great about "Our Town" is it has leading and featured roles, but is also a play that has an ensemble. If you can sing in a choir you can be in the church scenes. If you can sit still you can be a member of ‘the dead!’ This makes it a great opportunity to build the Powerhouse theatre family with a show accessible to anyone,” says Johanna Halperin, producer.
For more details on Powerhouse and all the programs at the Belknap Mill, visit www.belknapmill.org or email: powerhouse@belknapmill.org.
