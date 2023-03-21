LACONIA — Powerhouse and Spectacle Live, the management company for the Colonial, are working together to raise funds to support Powerhouse’s Colonial Series and the Colonial Theatre Advancement Fund on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. The latter is designed to raise money for continued improvements to the backstage areas and investments in additional theatre equipment and amenities to benefit all who use the Colonial.

The fundraiser will be a friendly singing competition featuring pairs of performers from around the state. Each partnership will prepare an up-tempo and ballad musical theatre song to present on the 20th to win the support of the judges and the audience. The duos will be charged with being creative in costuming, props, and choreography and present a complete musical theatre performance.

