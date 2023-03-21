LACONIA — Powerhouse and Spectacle Live, the management company for the Colonial, are working together to raise funds to support Powerhouse’s Colonial Series and the Colonial Theatre Advancement Fund on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m. The latter is designed to raise money for continued improvements to the backstage areas and investments in additional theatre equipment and amenities to benefit all who use the Colonial.
The fundraiser will be a friendly singing competition featuring pairs of performers from around the state. Each partnership will prepare an up-tempo and ballad musical theatre song to present on the 20th to win the support of the judges and the audience. The duos will be charged with being creative in costuming, props, and choreography and present a complete musical theatre performance.
There will be prizes awarded to the pairs that garner the most points, but ultimately this will be a fun community event to raise funds for live theatre at the Colonial.
Auditions are open to any pair of performers 18+, regardless of experience or connection to Powerhouse. To find out all the details about auditions and to register go to belknapmill.org/justduet.
So find your favorite scene partner, whether it is a spouse, friend, sibling, parent or other and prepare your act today — audition videos are due by April 2. Tickets for the event are on sale via the Colonial Theatre website at coloniallaconia.com.
For all the news on Powerhouse and all the exciting programs at the Belknap Mill go to belknapmill.org.
