GILFORD — The Lakes Region Sled Dog Club is hosting their 19th Annual Auction Thursday, Nov. 29, to support the 90th World Championship Sled Dog Derby set for February 2019. The auction will be held at Patrick's Pub & Eatery.
Enjoy drinks and company to support the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club. This year there will be merchandise and raffle tickets for sale. Hors d’oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the auction begins at 6:30 p.m. The auctioneer is Jesse Thompson.
For more information, visit www.lrsdc.org, or call 603-524-4314.
