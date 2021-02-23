HOLDERNESS — Have you been dreaming of spring, thinking of starting a garden, or wondering how to attract more bees and butterflies to your current garden? Join Cecilia and Maggy, members of the Lakes Region Conservation Corps, on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 2-3:30 p.m. to learn about what goes into planning a pollinator and rain garden project. The Squam Lakes Association has been working over the past few years to encourage more pollinators such as monarch butterflies by planting native plants like milkweed. This spring and summer the SLA is making their pollinator garden a priority and working to have it serve as a rain garden as well.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336).
