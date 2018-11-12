CONCORD — An observant New Hampshire resident recently noticed a tick on a dog visiting the state from an area in New York where the Asian longhorned tick has been found. That tick and others were submitted for examination, and it was confirmed as the Asian longhorned tick, Haemaphysalis longicornis (H. longicornis) by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratory. This is the first time the pest has been found in New Hampshire, but it may be limited to the visiting dog.
The Asian longhorned tick has been identified in nine states since late 2017. Studies in some of those states show that the tick has been present in the U.S. since at least 2010. This tick is native to Southeast Asia, where it has been a pest of livestock, wildlife, and household pets. It appears to have less affinity for biting humans, though it will do so. To date no cases of harmful diseases have been found in these ticks in the U.S., though it is known to transmit illness in other countries.
The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department are asking veterinarians, physicians, animal owners, and outdoor enthusiasts to be alert for the presence of all ticks on patients, themselves and the animals with which they may have contact, domestic or wild. People should use typical tick-avoidance strategies for themselves and the animals in their care, wearing appropriate clothing, using insecticides and checking regularly for ticks.
The public’s assistance in monitoring ticks is essential. New Hampshire agencies do not currently have the ability to perform routine tick surveillance, so New Hampshire residents should remain vigilant. Any unusual ticks should be submitted for identification through either a veterinarian or physician to the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food by visiting www.agriculture.nh.gov/publications-forms/documents/tick-submission-form.pdf.
"This tick already appears to be established in the environment in a number of states, so eradication from the U.S. is unlikely," said Steve Crawford, New Hampshire state veterinarian. "The frequency of people traveling with animals they own, whether it is household pets going on vacation, horses going for trail rides, or livestock going to fairs, increases the potential for this tick to be spread across the country. Our hope with these messages is to prevent, for as long as possible, the introduction of H. longicornis in New Hampshire. We are asking everyone to not only protect themselves from tick bites but to pay close attention to their animals as possible transporters of this tick, or any other, into New Hampshire."
For more information, contact Steve Crawford, New Hampshire state veterinarian at the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food at stephen.crawford@agr.nh.gov.
For more information about the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, visit www.agriculture.nh.gov.
For more information about the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, visit https://www.dhhs.nh.gov, or www.facebook.com/NHPubHealth.
