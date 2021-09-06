ASHLAND — Ashland's 14th town-wide yard sale will be held, rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. But, it is expected that many will resume their yard sales at various private sites around the town this year.
There will also be a group site for vendors in Memorial Park, in the center of downtown Ashland, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. At least three local non-profit groups will participate. The Ashland Historical Society will be in Memorial Park selling raffle tickets for a quilt made by Sue Harville and historical items from past anniversary celebrations.
At the Ashland Town Library across the street from the park, the Friends of the Library will hold their book sale by donation of books, audios and videos.
The Ashland Community Church at 57 Main Street will not have a yard sale this year, but they will hold a free cookout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.