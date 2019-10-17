ASHLAND — The Ashland Woman’s Club held their first meeting of the year on Sept. 18 at George's Seafood and BBQ Restaurant in Plymouth. After the meal, the ladies started planning the season.
Their first project is hosting the Capitol North district meeting for the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of New Hampshire.
The club fundraises throughout the year to support student scholarships, books for every baby born at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, Ashland’s Operation Santa Claus, Camp Mayhew, the Ashland Food Pantry, New Hampshire Special Olympics, and other projects. Their big fundraising event is Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Common Man. This year's event will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Common Man Restaurant.
For information about joining the Ashland Woman’s Club, contact club president Sue Longley at 603-536-3141, or join a meeting. Meetings are held every third Wednesday at St. Mark’s Parish Hall on Highland St.
