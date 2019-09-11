ASHLAND — Ashland's 13th annual town-wide yard sale will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21. There will be a group site with several vendors in Memorial Park downtown, at the intersection of Routes 3, 25 and 132. Last year, over 70 vendors took part in the yard sale. Local nonprofit groups will participate. Among the vendors in Memorial Park will be the 150th Ashland Railroad Station Anniversary Committee selling souvenirs, mugs, ornaments, railroad spikes and wooden coins. Across the
street from the park, Friends of the Ashland Town Library will hold their fall book sale with books, videos, and audiobooks available by donation, as well as a 50/50 raffle, on the Ashland Town Library grounds at 41 Main St. The Ashland Community Church at 57 Main St. will have a free, midday cookout, with a yard sale and a bake sale to benefit the Pemi Baker River Rats Special Olympics Team. The sale is sponsored by the Community Council of Ashland.
