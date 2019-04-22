ASHLAND — The Ashland Teachers’ Association would like to thank the community for their support of the Annual Penny Sale. They are appreciative of donations from local businesses and private contributors, and to those who attended the function. This event funds the Helen P. Knowlton Scholarship given each year to a former Ashland Elementary School student graduating from Plymouth Regional High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.