ASHLAND — The Ashland Septage Receiving Station and Headworks has been under construction since the spring, is due to be completed in January 2020. Commissioners Robert Boyle, John Hughes, and Alan Cilley hired Woodard & Curran for the initial design of a two-story building and a mechanical screening device. Allan Cilley, Eli Badger, and David Toth continued to work with the design, visiting existing facilities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, testing different types of screening equipment, and exploring funding options.
The new station is designed to extend the life of the septage lagoons by removing non-biological solids from septage and sewage. It includes a single-story steel building, new headworks, screening equipment for septage and town sewage, a grit chamber, and an automated dumping station.
The general contractor, PRB Construction, has poured the building foundation and headworks channels, and the building contractor, Construx, has started installing the framing for the steel building. The screening equipment, grit chamber, and automated dumping station are scheduled to be installed in November and tested in December.
The project is being funded by existing septage receiving revenues, a $250,000 grant from Northern Borders Regional Commission, and up to $2M in State Revolving Fund loans. The loans will be paid with septage receiving revenues. The project could not have been accomplished without the support of Congresswoman Annie Kuster, Sen. Maggie Hassan, Councilor Joe Kenny, NRBC, NHDES, the Lakes Region Planning Council, and the people of Ashland.
