Ashland — The Friends of the Ashland Town Library will hold their Fall Book Sale by donation on the Library grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.r 21, as part of Ashland's Town Wide Yard Sale.
Buyers may donate whatever they feel is a reasonable price for the books, audio books and videos that they buy. Those donations will be used by the Friends to support and improve the Ashland Town Library.
The Friends purchase books, videos, furniture, equipment and supplies, and fund programs and special projects for the Library. The Friends' main source of income is the two book sales that they hold each year.
The event will also include a 50/50 raffle, with the winner getting half of the money taken in. The Ashland Town Library is located at 41 Main Street, across the street from Memorial Park in the center of downtown Ashland, at the intersection of Routes 3 and 25 with Route 132. Come to buy some good books, audios or videos at the prices you choose and to help the Friends support Ashland's public library.
