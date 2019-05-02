ASHLAND — On Thursday evening, May 2 at 7 p.m., the Ashland Historical Society and Pemigewasset Valley Chapter of the DAR will co-host a program, A Soldier’s Mother Tells Her Story. During this presentation, Sharon Wood of Claremont will speak as Betsey Phelps, the mother of a Union soldier from Amherst. Phelps' son Charles H. Phelps enlisted in the fifth New Hampshire Volunteer Regiment.
With Memorial Day observations coming at the end of May, the program focusing on a New Hampshire Civil War soldier is a timely presentation. Wood will blend the story of Charles Phelps, who died at the Battle of Gettysburg, with that of other men who left their New Hampshire homes to fight for the Union cause. Speaking from a mother’s perspective, she also speaks about the families who supported their boys from the home front. Wood has presented this program throughout the state since 2004, and has added to it to include experiences of Union soldiers from many New Hampshire towns and cities.
This program is sponsored by the New Hampshire Humanities Council and is free to the public. It is being held at the Ashland Beach Booster Club on Main Street, next to the ball park. The public is invited to attend.
