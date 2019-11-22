ASHLAND — As a part of Fire Prevention Week, members of the Ashland Fire Department spent two days at Ashland Elementary School and participated in a variety of activities with the students.
On the first day, students in grades Kindergarten through fifth enjoyed classroom visits by firefighters, where they learned about gear, what to do in case of a fire, and how to educate their families on fire prevention and safety plans. Students also got a first-hand look inside fire trucks and ambulances.
Students in Mr. Jones' and Mrs. Lindberg’s classes created rap presentations about fire safety. Students presented to their classmates, and top performers shared their raps with members of the fire department.
The following day, the students participated in a fire muster which included timed relay races. The first event required teams to pull together to lift a 180-pound training dummy to the top of the ladder truck. This was followed by a race to gear up as a firefighter and run to the fire truck. The final event involved laying out a fire hose and then aiming at a specific target.
