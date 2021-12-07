ASHLAND — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Ashland Elementary School:
High Honors
Evan O'Leary, Jeremiah Leahy and Izak Jolin.
Honors
Yuriy Paul, Alivia Foote, Lucy Montague, Rowan Andrek, Zelda Brent, Ava Bryant, Javan Ciarleglio, Draven Isabelle, Noah Alexander, Katherine Hancock, Cameron Magoon, Shyanne Elsmore, Jacob Kostelak, McKenzi Melanson, Brianna Dame, Nikole Leger, Foster Whitworth, Connor Dunton, Kadyn Smith, and Michael Hart.
On A Roll
Jocelyn Grasso, Charlie Uzzell, Kyra Desrochers. Aiden Bryant, Johnny Hu, Jakobie Allard, Matthew Latuch, Alana Grasso, Brooklyn Dame, and Kaili Sack-Boynton
