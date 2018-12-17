ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School has shared the honor roll for the first trimester.
Middle tier students who earned an average proficiency score between 93-100% on all learning outcomes received 'High Honors.' Middle tier students who earned an average proficiency score between 85-92% on all learning outcomes received 'Honors.' Middle tier students who earned an average proficiency score between 80-84% on all learning outcomes are considered 'On A Roll.'
The following students have achieved 'High Honors' status: Declan Ulricson, Laura Liebert, Eliza Foote, Madysen Crowley, Natalie Boyer, Grady O’Leary, Madison Jolin, Jasmine Comeau, Janelle Comeau, Sam Liebert and Summer McKenzie.
The following students have achieved 'Honors' status: Aaron Desmond, Abigail Mudgett, Anna Boyer, Lee Norris, Sydnee Hahn, Sydney Kostelak, Jennah Drumm, Allyanna James, Shelby Montague, Taylor Elsmore, Talan Gardner, Viola Chamberlin and Gabby Lamson.
The following students have achieved 'On A Roll' status: Gavin Rheaume, Makayla St. Pierre-Latuch, Brayson Nevers, Andrew Wendelboe and Jack Tilton.
Congratulations to all of these students.
