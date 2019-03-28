ASHLAND — The following students have been named to the Ashland Elementary School Trimester One Honor Roll:
High Honor Roll: Laura Liebert, Natalie Boyer, Eliza Foote, Madysen Crowley, Declan Ulricson, Jennah Drumm, Grady O’Leary, Shelby Montague, Anna Boyer, Jasmine Comeau, Gabrielle Lamson and Madison Jolin
Honor Roll: Summer McKenzie, Abigail Mudgett, Samuel Liebert, Janelle Comeau, Makayla St. Pierre-Latuch, Allyanna James, Sydney Kostelak, Viola Chamberlin, Aaron Desmond, Brayson Nevers, Gavin Rheaume and Lee Norris
On A Roll: Jack Tilton, Jamison Jacheo, Andrew Wendelboe, Taylor Elsmore, Daniel Trombley, Talan Gardner, Dominick McCord and Nicholas McKenzie
