LACONIA — Andrew Vogel, Jacob Kostelak and Abby Mudgett were named Ashland Elementary School Warrior Award recipients at a recent school meeting. The students were selected by their teachers as positive forces within the school community. Their attitude, effort and behavior make them role models. Warrior Award recipients consistently incorporate the AES core values of honesty, respect, integrity, caring, loyalty, citizenship, responsibility and fairness into their daily lives.
Vogel’s teachers describe him has a student who shows responsibility when working independently in class and exudes citizenship when asked to collaborate in group settings. His communication and willingness to work with all students make him an excellent classroom leader. He always does the right thing, and is a role model of positive behavior, human kindness and dedication to learning.
Kostelak was the intermediate tier Warrior Award winner. He is kind, honest, and compassionate toward others, and respectful of his peers. His teachers noted that he is a responsible and reliable citizen of the school community, who goes beyond expectations in and out of the classroom. He is a leader, scholar and a friend. He is conscientious of his work and strives to be the best that he can be.
The middle tier selection for the Warrior Award was Abby Mudgett. She perseveres to complete dynamic projects, challenging math problems and rigorous essays. She leads by example in the classroom, in the hallway and on field trips. She builds people up and goes above and beyond to show others that she cares. Most importantly, she goes through each day with a kind heart and a positive attitude.
The Ashland Elementary School community is proud of all that these students have accomplished.
