Warrior Award recipients

Ashland Elementary School's 2023 Warrior Award recipients with their families. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School has named Isaiah Hilliard, Felicity Perkins and Jeremiah Leahy the 2023 Spring Warrior Award recipients. These students were selected by their tier teachers because they are a positive force within the community in terms of their attitudes, effort and behavior.

Warrior Award recipients consistently incorporate the school's core values of honesty, respect, integrity, caring, loyalty, citizenship, responsibility and fairness into their daily lives.

