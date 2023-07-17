ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School has named Isaiah Hilliard, Felicity Perkins and Jeremiah Leahy the 2023 Spring Warrior Award recipients. These students were selected by their tier teachers because they are a positive force within the community in terms of their attitudes, effort and behavior.
Warrior Award recipients consistently incorporate the school's core values of honesty, respect, integrity, caring, loyalty, citizenship, responsibility and fairness into their daily lives.
Hilliard's primary tier teachers describe him as a student who exemplifies the values as a strong leader in the classroom. He is a caring citizen who is always willing to help other students while also challenging himself to be a better learner. His passion is to be the best athlete he can be. He is kind, loyal, compassionate and independent. He is liked by his peers and is a true role model.
Perkins was named the Intermediate Tier Warrior Award recipient. According to her teachers, she consistently shows respect to her teacher and peers. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She is kind but is also able to help others follow the classroom routines. She can always be counted on to do what is right and is a strong role model for her peers. Academically, Perkins demonstrates responsibility and perseverance on a daily basis.
The Middle Tier selection for the Warrior Award was Leahy. Whether he is in the classroom, the hallway, on the field or in the community, he can be counted on to represent our school in an admirable manner. He is an incredibly responsible student who comes to school each day with a genuine enthusiasm for learning. He consistently goes above and beyond in everything he does. Most importantly, his teachers noted, Leahy is kind and respectful to everyone he encounters.
