ASHLAND — Middle-tier students who earned an average proficiency score between 93 and 100 percent during the third trimester received High Honors, while those who earned 85-92 percent received Honors and those 80-84 percent were considered On A Roll.
High Honor Roll — Natalie Boyer, Jennah Drumm, Madysen Crowley, Eliza Foote, Laura Liebert, Anna Boyer, Aaron Desmond, Summer McKenzie, Jasmine Comeau, Makayla St. Pierre-Latuch and Gabby Lamson.
Honor Roll — Declan Ulricson, Shelby Montague, Madison Jolin, Allyanna James, Janelle Comeau, Grady O’Leary, Sydney Kostelak, Taylor Elsmore, Lee Norris and Abby Mudgett.
On A Roll — Andrew Wendelboe, Joel Ingle and Viola Chamberlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.