ASHLAND — During the annual Halloween Parade, Ashland Elementary students, staff and parents enjoyed an afternoon of trick-or-treating, and spooky fun. This year’s school-wide theme centered on a hero’s journey, and finding one's superpower. Many staff members and students dressed as their favorite Super Hero, or displayed their super power as part of their costume. In the days before the parade, each learning team created a banner highlighting their superpowers. The banners were judged by a panel of staff, with the winning team selected to lead the parade.
The school is grateful to the businesses who participated in trick-or-treating: Village Grill, Elaine Hughes Realty, Dollar General, Farm Family Insurance, Buskey's Auto, Common Man Restaurant, Lisa's Personal Training, Bob's Shurfine, Lucky Dragon, Fran's Ceramics, Ashland Baptist Church, Mountain Laurel, Ashland Library, Highlites, Samyn D'Elia Architects, Ashland House of Pizza, Squam Lakes Plumbing and Heating, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and the Ashland Town Office.
Ashland Elementary also extends special thanks to the staff at Meredith Village for coordinating the parade route, as well as to the Ashland police, fire and highway departments who assisted with traffic control.
