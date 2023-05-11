ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School students and staff ended the month of April with a variety of activities designed to expand an interest in reading and writing activities.
Children’s popular author and illustrator Marty Kelley kicked off the festivities with an engaging presentation on his writing and illustration processes. Kelley is a well-known and much-loved author hailing from New Boston. At the Kindergarten through Grade 5 event, Kelley had students and staff rocking with laughter as he recounted hilarious stories and read aloud from "An Amazing Hat Mystery," one of his "Ollie & Prema" adventures. Mr. Kelley’s visit was sponsored through a Children’s Literacy Foundation grant. “CLiF is thrilled to support the Ashland Elementary School through our Revive Your Literacy Grant,” stated program manager Cassie Willer. “Now more than ever, we know these opportunities matter for kids and we are deeply committed to reaching communities across Vermont and New Hampshire.”
Later in the week, British storyteller, humorist and author Simon Brooks entertained the students and staff with a wide variety of tales. According to his website his mission is “to spread and share the art of traditional storytelling to a wider audience, to encourage others to tell their own stories and to keep the art of storytelling alive.”
Students in grades 6 – 8 learned about a career in sports writing from longtime Salmon Press sports writer and editor Josh Spaulding. Mr. Spaulding’s career has spanned from local high school events to Olympic coverage. In his presentation titled, “Oh The Places You Will Go, Life As a Sportswriter," he shared many of his most exciting experiences with the students.
Other events throughout the week included a used book sale, book buddies, guest readers, poetry writing and staff favorite children’s book recommendations.
