ASHLAND — The Ashland Elementary School has announced the middle-tier honor roll for the third trimester.
Students who earned an average proficiency score between 93 and 100 percent received high honors, while middle-tier students who earned an average proficiency score between 85 and 92 percent received honors. Students who earned an average proficiency score between 80 and 84 percent are considered On A Roll.
The following students have achieved high honor roll status: Laura Liebert, Garrett Dion, Natalie Boyer, Madysen Crowley, Eliza Foote and Jeffrey Lyford.
Honor roll students are Declan Ulricson, Calvin Swanson, Kamilah Abdul-Jabbar, Kiera Spencer, Janelle Comeau, Lilia Mavrogeorge, Aaron Desmond, Summer McKenzie, Morgan Song, Grady O’Leary and Jasmine Comeau.
On A Roll students are Gabrielle Lamson, Sydnee Hahn, Abigail Mudgett, Brianna Fogg, Julianna Cote, Lee Norris and Bella Newcomb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.