Lucas Newton and Vasiliy Paul enjoy their time in the reading room at top left photo. At top right, Anna and Natalie Boyer pose as their favorite book characters. In middle left, McKenzi Melanson helps Oliver Templar create a batch of Oobleck. In middle right, kindergarten students share their favorite character costumes. At bottom left, Librarian Jo Bickford enjoys a book with Colton Boynton. Claire Crosbie and Brianna Dame work to make Dr. Seuss hats using strawberries and bananas at bottom right. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School students and staff enjoyed a wide variety of Dr. Seuss-themed activities throughout I Love to Read and Write week. Members of the committee who planned this annual event transformed the school into a world filled with trufulla trees and Dr. Seuss characters. Students were encouraged to participate in the Read Aloud Day, the Seuss Dress Up Day and the Seuss Scavenger Hunt. During the culminating event, Dr. Seuss Stations Day, students progressed through ten stations including Crossword Puzzle Mania, Seuss Bingo, Make Your Own Seuss Hat, Reading Room, Crazy Mad Libs, Dress Up Relay, Seuss Hat Snack, Movement Games, Oobleck and the Lorax Writing Station. 

