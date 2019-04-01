ASHLAND — Ashland Elementary School students and staff enjoyed a wide variety of Dr. Seuss-themed activities throughout I Love to Read and Write week. Members of the committee who planned this annual event transformed the school into a world filled with trufulla trees and Dr. Seuss characters. Students were encouraged to participate in the Read Aloud Day, the Seuss Dress Up Day and the Seuss Scavenger Hunt. During the culminating event, Dr. Seuss Stations Day, students progressed through ten stations including Crossword Puzzle Mania, Seuss Bingo, Make Your Own Seuss Hat, Reading Room, Crazy Mad Libs, Dress Up Relay, Seuss Hat Snack, Movement Games, Oobleck and the Lorax Writing Station.
