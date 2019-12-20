ASHLAND — During the annual Halloween Parade, Ashland Elementary students, staff and parents enjoyed an afternoon of trick-or-treating and spooky fun. This year, Grand Marshal Dan Uhlman led the parade. Dressed in his Pumpkin King suit, he guided the students along Main Street.
Businesses who participated in trick-or-treating were Village Grill, Elaine Hughes Realty, Dollar General, Farm Family Insurance, Buskey’s Auto, Common Man Restaurant, Lisa’s Personal Training, Bob’s Shurfine, Lucky Dragon, Ashland Community Church, Fuchsia Peony, Ashland Library, Highlites, Community Laundry, Squam Lakes Plumbing and Heating, Meredith Village Savings Bank, and the Ashland Town Office.
Staff at MVSB coordinated the parade route, and the Ashland police, fire and highway departments assisted with traffic control.
