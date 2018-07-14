LACONIA — The Hampstead Stage Company will perform “American Folktales and Songs” for the Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Fun Series on Friday, July 20, at 6 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by the Laconia Public Library and the Belknap Mill. HSC is a nonprofit national educational touring theater company dedicated to educating audiences across the country by bringing classic literature to life through live theater.
Through music and storytelling, the HSC players will bring classic folktales from all over America to life! The actors, each playing multiple roles, will use the stories to focus on themes including empathy, creativity, innovation, leadership, and responsibility.
The Belknap Mill Arts in the Park Summer Fun Series takes place in Riverside Rotary Park at the gazebo. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved inside to the Rose Chertok Gallery on the third floor of the Mill. Lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets are always welcome!
